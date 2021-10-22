When: Manheim Township school board meeting, Oct. 21.

What happened: Superintendent Robyn Felty and three mothers whose children attend the Bible2School program provided pushback to comments made at the last school board meeting by Democratic school board candidate Adam Hosey. At that meeting Hosey said, “Morally, it’s not a good thing to have in our schools.” Felty said the district is compliant in participating in the program that offers Christian religious instruction to district students outside of school.

Quotable: “We’re not in a position to evaluate the program or pass judgment on it,” Felty said.

Mothers’ comments: Gwen Marinaro noted that Bible2School is off campus, with transportation, if necessary, to nearby churches provided by the program, not the district. The program doesn’t use taxpayers’ dollars, and only children whose parents approve attend. Marinaro said since the last meeting, enrollment went from 66 to 122 students, which she said shows it’s popularity. “It teaches about God’s love,” she said. Meredith Steidler said Bible2School has been in Lancaster County for 40 years. She said the program addresses three questions: “Who am I? Where do I come from? What happens when I die.” Steidler gave examples of some of the students’ concerns such as having a parent sick with cancer or parents going through a divorce. “We lead them to joy and hope,” she said. Katie Schock, a Bible2School board member, said the program refreshes her daughter, while noting that the school does not endorse the program.

Response: Board member Janet Carroll said she feels bad about the mothers’ concern for the program. “It’s not in danger,” she said. “We’re just answering questions. It’s here. No action is being taken.”

Energy audit: Engineer Alyssa Wingenfield, an account executive with McClure Co., the district’s energy services contractor, gave results for the second phase of the energy savings project for all district schools except the new middle school. The board will vote on this energy savings project at its next action meeting on Nov. 18. Net cost is projected to be about $10 million. Tom Koch, the district’s plant manager, said no funds from the operating budget will be used. Rather, money will come from new debt to cover the costs approved by the board in May, along with funds set aside for capital improvements.

Race for Education: Board member Janet Carroll noted that students at Schaeffer Elementary raised almost $20,000 in the race, a PTO fundraiser that Schaeffer and other schools in the district observe every other school year.