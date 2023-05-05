When: School District of Lancaster board meeting, May 2.

What happened: More than 97% of J.P. McCaskey seniors have met the state’s new — and more difficult — graduation requirements, up from about 30% who were ready last August, Justin Reese, principal, told board members.

Quotable: “The rubber really met the road this year for students in the Commonwealth in terms of, you have to do something besides (meeting) local graduation requirements to graduate with a diploma in Pennsylvania,” Reese said.

Background: Starting this year, Pennsylvania seniors must demonstrate proficiency on Keystone Exams to graduate, as required by the state Department of Education. For 2023, though, students need to pass only two of the three end-of-course tests in Literature, Biology or Algebra I. Pupils must pass all three exams in 2024 or have a composite score of 4,452.

Aiming for 100%: Some 261 of 267 seniors appear ready to accept a diploma. Yet, Reese has no doubt every McCaskey senior will graduate either May 31, or during summer graduation in August, he said during a May 3 phone interview.

Weak beginning: Discovering that 70% of students still needed to meet graduation requirements nine months ago “sounded pretty daunting in August,” Reese told board members.

More info: The district uses a holistic approach to educate and provide social and emotional resources to students, Reese said. Teachers, counselors, social workers, and other staff members work together to help all McCaskey students prepare for graduation, no matter what grade they are in, Reese said.

More increases: About 58% of students set to graduate in 2024 already have fulfilled requirements. In addition, 35% of 10th-graders and 15% of ninth-graders also have met the new guidelines, Reese said.

Other avenues: Seniors who score below Keystone proficiency or do not achieve a high composite score have other pathways to graduation. The district also will count completing a special project; passing exams for business or military readiness; achieving certain scores on college readiness tests such as the ACT, PSAT or SAT; and making passing grades on Advanced Placement or International Baccalaureate exams.

Leaders in training: The school district has accepted two staff members into its principal residency program, which combines classes at Millersville University with on-the-job training with principals and academic coaches.

Details: Yaliza Morales, an eighth-grade teacher at E. R. Martin, and Judith Veitia, a sixth-grade teacher at Wheatland Middle School, will start training in July.

Turf coming: Board members voted to spend almost $2.15 million to install new turf and lighting behind Wickersham Elementary School.

Next: The school board will meet at 6:30 p.m. May 9. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.