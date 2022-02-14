When: Penn Manor school board meeting, Feb. 7.

What happened: The board agreed to consider increasing income limit for the district’s property tax relief program to $35,000, making more people eligible for rebates.

Why it’s important: Business Manager Chris Johnston said the program, which was launched during the 2006-07 school year, is intended to provide tax relief for low-income residents 65 and older.

Details: Johnston said the current income limit is $30,000, and rebates from the district are up to $650. So far this school year 204 rebates totaling $68,764 have been paid to eligible taxpayers. Johnston said income limit was raised from $25,000 to $30,000 in 2020 in anticipation of tax hikes to fund the high school renovation project. The 2020 increase in income limit added 37 people to the program, he said.

Quotable: “I love the program. It’s something we can do to help our low-income senior citizens,” school board member Nickole Nafziger said.

What’s next: The board will take action on continuing the program and increasing the income limit at its Feb. 22 meeting.

Recruiting and retaining employees: Johnston; Phil Gale, assistant superintendent for secondary education; and Jerry Egan, assistant superintendent for elementary education, presented ideas for recruiting and retaining employees. Johnston said the recruiting and retention issues are not unique to the district; they’re being felt by school districts and businesses nationwide. Gale said staff members at all levels are taking on additional responsibilities such as cafeteria duty or classroom aide to cover unfilled positions. He said while that’s something that can work for the short term, it’s not ideal and puts a strain on daily operations. Johnston reached out to other school districts in the county to find out what they’re doing. Some of the ideas include increasing pay for existing staff and starting pay for new hires, providing referral incentives for existing staff, free lunch for substitute teachers, and paying higher substitute teacher rates. Additionally advertising for positions could be reworded so they’re more easily understood; examples are changing “paraprofessionals” to “classroom aides” or “LPN” to “health care assistant.” Advertising could focus on benefits of working for a school district such as no weekends, no holidays and no evenings.

What’s next: The board requested that Johnston and Gale provide some recommendations to be considered during the Feb. 22 meeting.

Commencement: Superintendent Mike Leichliter said an outdoor commencement is scheduled for Wednesday, June 1, with rain dates of June 2 or June 3.