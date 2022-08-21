The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Birmingham Township

Starbucks, 1304 Wilmington Pike, Aug. 10, Fail. In back of house area, water is leaking from the walls around the window area. Make repairs to eliminate the leak(s). Replace any damaged wall/base panels. Note: No ceiling leak observed today. Another work order has been submitted.

Caln Township

Wawa, 3710 Lincoln Hwy, Aug. 9, Pass. Observed the flooring and wall at the 3 bay sink area to be in need of cleaning. Clean today and maintain clean everyday. Observed the cove base to falling of the wall at the 3 bay sink. Reattach the coving in the area that it's falling off.

Charlestown Township

P.J. Whelihan’s of Malvern, 12 General Warren Blvd, Aug. 9, Pass. Salad baim maire observed with souffle cups for dispensing dressings in the lower left drawer rather than use of a handled utensil. Train all staff, enforce through managerial team. Corrected on site by staff. Grill line bain maire observed with some product at 62 F. Ribs, cut vegetables, were discarded. Products placed into bain maire after lunch were placed back into the walk-in cooler. Ensure routine temperature line checks are completed daily. G & R completed repair to bain maire. Ceiling vents throughout the kitchen observed rusty and discolored and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Clean all ceiling vents in back of kitchen and apply a high gloss paint application as needed where vents have rusted. Complete all resurface projects outside only. Dairy in the walk in cooler, pasteurized creamer and milk, observed with the manufacturer's date coding with a use by date of 8/6/22. All dairy products must be discarded after the manufacturer's date coding, best by, sell by, use by dates. Contact the supplier and inform them of the requirements and all dairy shall be dated a week out upon delivery. Enforce through the managerial team. Staff discarded during inspection. The following equipment is not observed in good repair; 1- Insulation wrap around the condensation line in the walk in freezer is deteriorating. Replace insulation wrap in areas as needed. Excessive bee / wasp activity observed around the dumpster area, specifically in the pole gate holder and under the wall mason blocks on the NE side of the dumpster area. Contact Hoffman at once and get this area treated. Send technician reports to the Department upon completion or within 48 hours maximum.

Coatesville City

Lamb Beverage, 35 N 9th Ave, Aug. 8, Pass. No violations.

Restaurant Alquisiras/ Plan De Vigas Inc, 735 E Lincoln Hwy, Aug. 9, Follow Up, Pass. No violations.

Teel’s Catering, 117 Barber Ave, Aug. 11, Pass. Clean cooking exhaust hood. Correct within 5 days. Clean shelves in mobile food trailers. Correct within 5 days. Floor in the trailer is in disrepair. Replace floor within 60 days. Floors, walls and ceiling of mobile food trailers need to be cleaned. Clean within 5 days

Downingtown Borough

Sweat Escape at Growing Roots, 28 E Pennsylvania Ave, Aug. 6, Pass. No violations.

Coffee Cup, 117 E Lancaster Ave, Aug. 9, Pass. No violations.

Green Street Grill, 150 E Pennsylvania Ave, Aug. 10, Pass. Observed the wall behind the ice machine to contain a dust build-up. Clean today and maintain clean everyday. The walls in the kitchen & dishwash room are made of drywall and are cracked, roughened and are not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. The wall areas need to be resurfaced and painted, so they are smooth and cleanable. Observed boxes of food stored directly on the floor in walk-in refrigerator areas, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Install floor shelving to get the boxes of food off the floor.

East Caln Township

Wawa, 100 Boot Rd, Aug. 9, Pass. Thoroughly clean the following: * Walk-in freezer floor; soiled debris * Beverage walk-in cooler flooring; soiled in numerous areas around customer doors/under shelving. Thoroughly clean within 24 hours. Maintain clean sight and touch. The following handwashing sinks did not have proper supply of soap and/or paper towels: * Dishwashing room, no soap or paper towels * Coffee area, no paper towels. All handwashing sinks must be properly supplied with handsoap and paper towels at all times. Clean the following: * Dishwasher room wallboard; dust accumulation on upper wall * Compactor room wall and ceiling; splatter * Male restroom ceiling; dust Clean all within 24 hours. Maintain clean sight and touch. No Chester County registered Certified Food Manager. GM Matthew Parris has a valid National Registry CFM Certificate. Within 10 days register it with the Chester County Health Department's Certified Food Manager Program. The application is attached.

East Coventry Township

Tacos El Guzano, 2724 Schuylkill Rd, Aug. 9, Pass. The refrigerators did not have thermometers inside to easily measure the cold holding temperature. Place thermometers inside all refrigerators.

Easttown Township

Main Line Unitarian Church, 816 S Valley Forge Rd, August 8, Pass. Clean the floors throughout the dry storage and kitchen area. Ceiling tiles in the kitchen area are ripped or stained from a leak. Fix any leaks and replace the ceiling tiles with smooth, non-absorbent, and easily cleanable ceiling tiles.

East Marlborough Township

Walmart Supermarket, 516 School House Rd, Aug. 10, Follow Up, Pass. No violations.

Walgreens, 840 E Baltimore Pike, Aug. 11, Pass. Two dented cans of salmon observed. These were removed on-site. Monitor routinely.

East Pikeland

Gamers Heaven, 275 Schuylkill Rd, Aug. 8, Pass. Mold-like growth observed on the interior splash guard of the ice machine, and left side interior panel next to the ice scoop. Food splatter on the interior of the microwave in the main kitchen. Clean and sanitize in between uses. Chemical spray bottles stored on dry storage shelves with single use items. Keep all chemicals in a separate designated area. Clean and sanitize the following: * Air fryer basket bases. * Interior bottom shelf, door gaskets and lid exterior of Avantco bain marie cooler with ramen noodles,etc. * ice machine exterior.

California Tortilla, 420 Schuylkill Rd. Aug. 9, Pass. Mold like growth on the interior ice machine splash guard.

Excursion Ciders, 14 Prizer Rd, Aug. 10, Pass. No violations.

East Whiteland Township

Ecuatorianos Express, 366 Lancaster Ave, Aug. 8, Pass. Food ingredient storage containers, in the open beverage cooler area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. During the inspection an employee labeled the containers. Prepackaged Banana leaves are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts. During the inspection the employee showed this EHS the invoice for the product. The employee put a label card for the products. The facility must label all Banana leaves products with required items prior to selling to the public.

Next Level at Green Meadows Nursing and Rehab, 283 E Lancaster Ave, Aug. 9, Pass. Light vector activity is present as 2 dead roaches were observed in the floor drain near the mainline cooking equipment. Facility currently receives pest control treatments weekly. Facility must take aggressive measures to control, reduce and eliminate the roaches. Complete/continue the following: * Pest control services must continue weekly. Submit copies of pest reports to the Department PROMPTLY after service. * Maintain facility surfaces, plumbing and food service equipment in clean condition and good repair * Keep all foods covered in storage * Eliminate standing water and other vector harborage conditions. * Keep exterior openings closed and tightly sealed * Remove roaches (if found) and disinfect the affected area.

Kennett Square Borough

Carniceria Camargo, 207 Magnolia St, Aug. 8, Follow Up, Pass. No violations.

Malvern Borough

Villa Maria Upper School Academy, 370 Old Lincoln Hwy, Follow Up, Aug. 9, Pass. No violations.

New Garden Township

El Rinconsito Restaurante, 345 Scarlet Rd, Follow-Up, Aug. 8,Pass. No violations.

Smithfield Farms, 8943 Newport Gap Pike, Aug. 6, Pass. Supply thermometers in the freezers.

North Coventry Township

Wawa, 260 W Schuylkill Rd, Aug. 9, Pass. No violations.

Phoenixville Borough

Dominic’s Sandwich Shop, 442 Dayton St, Aug. 9, Pass. No violations.

St Peter’s Episcopal Church, 121 Church St, Aug. 11, Pass. No violations/

Vecchia, 249 Bridge St, Aug. 11, Pass. Several raw eggs stored in crates on the top shelf of reach in the cooler in the kitchen. Move to the bottom shelf. Hood filters unclean. Spent rags stored in hand wash sink at the front pizza making station. Clean and sanitize sink, utilize for designated purpose.

Pocopson Township

Scrape and Scoop: Johnny G’s Rolled Ice Cream, 1805 Unionville-Wawaset Rd, Aug. 11, Pass. Corrugated sheets are used to separate types of popsicles in the freezer. These are not designed for easy cleaning. Provide dividers that are smooth, durable and easily cleanable.

Schuylkill Township

Snack Shack, 1080 Township Line Rd, Aug. 10, Pass. Bleach used for sanitizing was splashless and cannot be used for sanitizing food-contact surfaces. Purchase bleach that has instructions written on the side "for sanitizing food contact surfaces" or "for sanitizing dishes and glassware."

Tredyffrin Township

Acme Markets, 700 Lancaster Ave, Follow Up, Aug. 9, Pass. No violations.

Upper Uwchlan Township

Canteen at DSM Biomedical, 735 Pennsylvania Dr, Aug. 8, Pass. The Minus Forty freezer was temperature logged at the time of inspection. The digital display was reading-0. Staff noted sporatic power outages last night. Ensure the unit is in good repair. Discard any TCS products that experienced prolong temperature abuse. Observed the following TCS foods to exceed the manufacturer listed expiration dates: * Fiorucci Panino, BB 8/3/22 * Fresh To You Traditional Chef Salad, Use By 8/8/22. Both items were relocated to the back of the cooler. Facilities staff were notified to not offer this product.

CVS Pharmacy, 104 N. Pottstown Pike, Aug. 8, Pass. Clean the following: * Masterbilt 3 door cooler shelving; white residue * Walk-in cooler movable shelf; residue Maintain all in a clean and sanitary state. Clean the following structure: * Walk-in cooler floors; spills and loose debris * Exterior storage area near the exterior doorway; debris Clean both within 24 hours. Maintain a clean and sanitary condition.

West Caln Township

Coatesville Loyal Order of Moose, 1200 Airport Rd, Aug. 9, Pass. Clean shelves in the walk-in refrigerator. Correct within 3 days. Clean sides of cooking equipment. Correct within 5 days. Dishwasher was not dispensing chlorine. All equipment must be manually sanitized if dishwasher is used. Repair service was called during inspection. Repair immediately.

West Chester Borough

Bethel Ame Church, 334 E Miner St, Aug. 8, Pass. Carolyn Thomas-Kamara was unable to renew her CFM Certification during the pandemic. Someone must become certified within 90 days. Carolyn Thomas-Kamara plans to attend the course.

Humpty’s Dumplings at Growers Market, Aug. 9, Follow Up, Pass. No violations.

Square Bar, 250 E Chestnut St, Aug. 9, Fail. Men's Room: Replace one missing cove base tile next to the hand sink. Correct within 7 days. BAR: The quaternary ammonium concentration in the sanitizing solution of the 3-bay ware wash sink was 100 ppm, rather than 200 ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions. I was informed that only 2 steramine tablets were used in the sink. It was explained that you must know how many gallons of water the sink holds and then you use 1 tablet per gallon of water as stated in the directions on the label. The employee then drained the sink and used a container to measure the water and add the correct number of tablets. Inform all employees of the correct procedure today. Supply cold water to the hand sink in the bar immediately. Supply a sewer cap on the "angle line" that extends from the main sewer line as it exits the building in the basement. Correct within 24 hours. Soap was not available at the hand wash sink in the Kitchen. Soap dispenser was immediately filled on site. Soap must be readily available at all times. No paper towels were available at the hand sink in the Bar. A roll of paper towels was immediately provided. Paper towels must be readily available at all times. Re-install the paper towel dispenser in the Bar within 24 hours. Observed a container of mozzarella sticks inside the 1 door freezer uncovered. Foods must be covered at all times in storage. Correct immediately. Cooked chicken wings were observed piled up on a sheet pan on the stove top-about 4 inches deep-the temperature ranged between 90°F - 106°F. Chicken fingers are also being pre-cooked and a few of them were on top of the wings. I was informed they had been resting for about an hour. The wings and chicken fingers must be cooled to 70°F within 2 hours and from 70°F to 41°F within 4 more hours. You do not have enough large shallow pans for cooling the wings and fingers nor enough refrigeration space to properly cool a large amount of wings-you only have a 1 door refrigerator in the Kitchen. You must immediately supply shallow pans and only cook small amounts of these items and cool them in the proper manner above. If you cannot cool them down in the proper time frame above and/or cannot keep the temperature of your other food items inside the 1 door refrigerator from rising above 41°F while the chicken is cooling- you cannot pre-cook and cool the chicken products. Start keeping a log today to document the process and record all temperatures in the time frames. Provide QT 10 tests for use at the Bar and the Kitchen. (One Test kit on site was water damaged) Correct within 7 days. Men's Room: Deep clean the floor/walls to remove the strong urine odor present in this room. Basement: 1. Sweep the floor and clean up debris behind the chest freezer. 2. Clean up all wood debris and other debris on the shelving and floor inside the walk in refrigerator. 3. Clean the exterior of all tubing lines that are wrapped in black plastic. 4. Remove insulation that is on a set of shelves behind the walk in and remove all un-used items. 5. Sweep and clean the floor behind the walk in. Correct the above within 7 days.

St. Agnes Parish Center, 233 W Gay St, Aug. 9, Pass. No violations.

West Sadsbury Township

Dunkin Donuts, 760 Commons Dr, Aug. 9, Pass. Clean the following areas: 1. Floor and floor drain in the drive thru area. 2. Sweep walk on the freezer floor. Replace light shield in food prep area. No Chester County CFM is employed here. Jasmine Cruz is attending CFM. Please submit for Chester Co cert when you receive your certificate. Form left onsite.

West Whiteland Township

Kumamon Ramen, 348 N Pottstown Pike, Aug. 9, Fail. No violations listed.

On the Border Mexican Grill and Cantina, 102 Barlett Ave, Aug. 9, Fail. Burgers in the flat top drawer were 48F. Burgers were discarded. Burgers must be maintained at 41F or less. Salsa (near the soda machine) was not properly iced. Lemon and lime pan was removed and salsa was properly iced with ice surrounding the salsa pan. Ensure staff ice food pans properly. Rags used to hold cold pans in table top cold holding unit on the cookline. Rags are absorbent and can't be used in this area. Rags were removed. If pans do not fit properly, look for a wider divider to hold them more securely. Defrost and clean the cold pan. Empanadas, avocado fries, shrimp, and sauces were beyond their use by date. Ensure foods are discarded when they reach expiration. All expired foods were discarded. Cooled foods were not covered in walk -in refrigerators. Once cool, foods must be covered. Numerous foods were not properly date marked. Any foods that date made could not be verified were discarded. Ensure staff date mark any food held for more than 24 hours. Most of the kitchen is in need of a thorough cleaning. Areas that need particular attention; 1. Floors - under equipment and along floor/wall juncture. 2. Nacho microwave - interior 3. Underside of heat lamp shelving 4. Flat top table and interior of drawers 5. Chargrill table 6. Food carts 7. Walk in freezer floor and shelving Focused cleaning in the cookline and prep areas - equipment, walls and floors. A routine cleaning schedule will help maintain these areas.

Festival Dairy Queen, 416 W Lincoln Hwy, Follow Up, Aug. 10, Pass. No violations.