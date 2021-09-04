Nearly two years after a 3-alarm fire gutted the historic Mohnton Fire Company building, it has risen like a phoenix from the ashes.

The century-old fire hall reopened Aug. 14 after undergoing extensive redesign and rebuilding, according to WFMZ. A few mementos — including old pool balls and an old band uniform — that had been preserved following the blaze in November 2019 are displayed in the modernized structure.

With the new upstairs hall for private events and a full-updated kitchen, there isn’t much evidence of the flames firefighters battled on their home front two years ago.

Tammy Szilli, the fire company’s president, told WFMZ, she expects the hall to long outlive her and service the next few generations of firefighters.