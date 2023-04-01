During the March 28 meeting, South Coatesville council member Bob Floyd opened a discussion on a potential solution to provide borough staff office space.

Floyd said the idea originated from discussions with the Cedarville Engineering Group in the winter. He had reached out to Exton-based modular building provider BOXX Modular Inc. about potentially leasing a 60-by-12-foot temporary building to be placed at the parking lot of Borough Hall on Modena Road.

“It’s another option for us as we try to move forward and rectify some of the stuff,” Floyd said.

Borough Hall has been shut down due to a recurrence of mold since last fall. The Chester County municipality has been holding its public hybrid meetings in the Chester County Public Safety Training Campus at 137 Modena Road, Coatesville.

The Exton-based company is in the process of refurbishing a unit being returned. Floyd said modular buildings are “scarce” and won’t be ready until a “few months down the road.”

“They’re very reputable,” Floyd said.

Borough Manager Allen Smith said he has no anticipated date for a return to Borough Hall. He said there were “steps to returning to Borough Hall” as the borough is waiting for a statement of work from Cedarville Engineering Group. Smith said he anticipates officials will know what direction it will go by the end of the second quarter this year.

Should the borough decide to go this direction, a three-year lease would cost the borough $1,200 a month. There is also a one-time setup fee of $33,500, which includes Americans with Disability Act compliant installations. Toward the end of the lease, a removal fee will be charged at a rate to be determined. Floyd explained the numbers are budgetary.

“They promise and deliver,” Floyd said.

South Coatesville will hold their next council meeting at 7 p.m. April 11 at the Chester County Public Safety Campus.