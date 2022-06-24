South Coatesville officials heard passionate pleas from the Modena Volunteer Fire Department and EMS to address emergency medical services funding issues at the June 14 Borough Council meeting.

Liz Corle, president of the Modena Fire Company executive board, said Modena has managed its finances to stand in line with its small budget. She added, that increased costs and personnel shortages are costing more money.

Modena fire and EMS officials are asking the borough to consider a 13% tax increase to curb funding issues. The current millage in South Coatesville is 7.6 mills; with the acceleration it would increase to 8.59 mills. Any tax increase would go into effect in February 2023 when property taxes are invoiced. An ordinance determining the final millage rate for 2023 will come in December after the budget is passed. South Coatesville budgeted $18,106 for its 2022 contribution to the Modena Volunteer Fire Department and EMS.

Modena Assistant Fire Chief Todd Bryant said in a June 17 phone call that funds from the tax increase would fund day-to-day expenses such as diesel fuel and support paid staff.

“We’ll make sure the numbers aren’t confusing at all,” Borough Manager Allen Smith said.

In response, council member Sylvia Washington asked Modena fire officials whether they explored any other funding alternatives. She cited a millage increase would negatively impact financially strapped senior residents in the borough. Bryant responded his EMS organization has exhausted every option.

“To be honest, I don’t want my taxes to go up,” Washington said.

Another council member Renee Carey, who was also against any millage increase said, “I can’t speak for my neighbor next door, I can’t speak for my neighbor to the left of me. I need them to speak for themselves because it’s their pocketbooks.”

Corle said municipalities are required by law to provide emergency services. Carey added the borough does provide emergency services such as the police department.

“We’re just as important as them,” Corle said.

Bryant also notified South Coatesville officials that Tower Health Medic 93 will be closing its EMS services in the region. Bryant, who also serves as executive board vice president said the service will close on Sept. 1.

Tower Health recently closed Brandywine Hospital, which was 10 minutes from the borough. Currently, Chester County Hospital in West Chester is 25 minutes from South Coatesville. Corle told officials ChristianaCare is in the process of purchasing Jennersville Hospital, also closed by Tower Health.

“Tower Health turned their backs on us,” Bryant said. “We’re not at the point where people are dying yet but we’re getting close to that point.”

South Coatesville will hold its next council meeting at 7 p.m. on June 28.