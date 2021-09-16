Update: Isabella Orner was located at around 1:15 p.m. in Heidelberg Township "safe and well" according to the York County Office of Emergency Management. She is undergoing a medical evaluation.

Isabella Orner, 15, was located around 1:15 p.m. in Heidelberg Township, according to the York County Office of Emergency Management. Orner was "safe and well" according to the office's Twitter post but is undergoing medical evaluation.

She was reported missing after being seen last at approximately 9:15 p.m. Wednesday near York Road in Spring Grove according to the Northern York County Regional Police Department.

There had been one reported sighting of Orner before she was officially located, said Ted Czech, external affairs officer with the York County Office of Emergency Management, during a news conference Thursday morning.

Police expanded the search radius by half a mile Thursday.

“We believe she’s alive and we need to find her,” Czech said in the press conference.

Orner is diagnosed with autism and is non-verbal, according to Czech. That, along with the terrain in the search area, made the search difficult, he said.

About 30 police, fire EMS and other personnel in a search-and-rescue team that found Orner, according to a WGAL report.

Czech said 10 K-9s were also in use to find Orner.

Orner’s family told officials that she was frightened by a swarm of bees and ran into a nearby cornfield, according to the report.