The body of missing 66-year-old boater Leon Merlin was recovered from Swatara Creek in Londonderry Township by authorities Wednesday evening.

Merlin got into his boat near his home Wednesday around 9 p.m., CBS21 News reports. About 20 minutes later, a neighbor reported seeing Merlin's boat on the bank without him in it, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

State police, firefighters, EMS, and other emergency crews were brought in to help with the search.

Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick's office was called to the scene.