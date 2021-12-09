When: Conestoga Valley school board reorganization meeting, Dec. 6.

What happened: Secretary Denise Martin administered the oath of office to new school board members Kathleen Trowbridge, Dianna Wiley Capka and Philip Hurst, and reelected school board member Michael Talley. The four were each elected to a four-year term. Also taking the oath of office was returning member Diane Martin, who was elected to a two-year term. Martin reported that the nominating team recommended Idette Groff for president and Michael Talley for vice president, but Talley declined the nomination. Trowbridge nominated Philip Benigno as vice president. Both Groff and Benigno were voted in.

Board vacancies: There are currently two two-year vacancies on the school board as Michael Talley was also elected to a two-year term and declined, and Diana Rodriguez chose not to run for reelection. The board appointed Rodriguez in March to replace John Smucker who resigned. Her open seat was not listed on the ballot due to a miscommunication with election officials, Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski said by phone Dec. 7.

What’s next: Groff said the district will advertise the two vacancies and set a deadline for interested community members to submit an application and resume. The board will then conduct interviews with the candidates within 30 days. The new members will be sworn in at the Jan. 10 meeting.

Mask mandate: During the second opportunity for board comments, Hurst requested the board revisit the district’s mask mandate. Currently, the district requires students to wear masks during the school day unless they have gone through the process to secure an exemption. The board gave the administration a directive to provide information regarding the steps necessary to make changes to the mandate. Talley requested the administration also include a history of the mandate for the board in that review.