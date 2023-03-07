When: Columbia school board meeting, Feb. 23.

What happened: The board voted 5-2 to appoint Christene Misciagna as a new school board member to fill Matthew Wardecker’s unexpired term. Jason Price and Ryan Sexton voted against the appointment; Devon Fisher was absent. Misciagna was sworn in as a voting member of the board for the evening’s proceedings. The vacancy resulted when Wardecker moved out of the district prior to the completion of his term ending Dec. 8 of this year.

The candidates: During this meeting, the board heard the views of candidates Misciagna and Thomas Burke. Misciagna is the mother of four students who have attended the Columbia Borough schools. She is currently employed in the health care field as a registered nurse. Burke worked in the printing industry 40 years, before retiring six years ago and relocating from Manheim Township to Columbia, where he is involved in the crossing guard program.

The questions: The candidates were asked to respond to board questions about how their backgrounds and motivations would serve the board’s responsibilities. When asked what the greatest need is for Columbia students to succeed, Misciagna called for more equitable school funding, which she said is a major challenge in delivering services to Columbia students. She also said she would work to attract and retain quality teachers to give the best education to every student in Columbia. Burke answered that bullying is a major issue he observes daily as a crossing guard, and he called for more discipline to address this. When asked how their background contributes to strengths as a board member, Burke said his experience in business had given him opportunity to oversee needs and make difficult decisions. Misciagna said her experience as a teacher and nurse, as a mother to children who successfully completed studies in the district, and as a volunteer during the past 16 years as a borough resident would help her identify the needs of the school community. Both candidates said they can make the necessary time commitment to serve on the board.

Stepping stone to elected office: Asked whether they plan to run for the full position when the interim appointment ends, both said they have their petitions to run as candidates circulating.

Public comment policy: The board voted on a policy change to reduce public comment time from five minute to three minutes for each person addressing the board. One resident urged the board to reject the policy change. Price and Sexton voted against the policy change. Commenting on his vote after the meeting, Sexton said the sparse audience at meetings suggests there is no need to reduce the time when so few participants attend.

Also: A member of the public pointed out to the board that the discontinuation of livestreamed meetings came as a surprise to some of the community unable to attend.

District goals: Superintendent Ashley Rizzo and Campus Principal Elizabeth Landis presented the following four standards for serving 1,237 students: a strong foundation for early learning; high achievement for all learners; preparation for college, career and life; and a commitment to a positive, safe and supportive learning environment. Of this student body, 72% are economically disadvantaged, 28.5% receive special education services; 6% are English language learners; and 5% live in families in transition from homelessness. Over the past five years, economically disadvantaged students have been the fastest growing group, with annual increase of approximately 10%. Despite challenges, the administrators said the district’s comprehensive plan continues to make progress in goals for the students and families served.

Finances: Recent audit reports showed the district in a balanced financial condition. The board has aimed to smooth out the committed fund balance to approximately $3.6 million, as distinct from the capital reserve ($5.4 million) and other restricted funds. No tax increase is anticipated on behalf of school expenditures through 2024.

What’s next: The school board will hold committee meetings starting at 6 p.m. March 7; the next full board meeting will be at 6 p.m. March 16.