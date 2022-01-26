College news

Graduations

Area students were among those who graduated in December 2021 from Millersville University. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees.

Akron — Callie R. Little, Bachelor of Arts in social work.

Columbia — Nicholas A. Dinkel, Bachelor of Science in biology and Bachelor of Arts in biology; Jazzlyn Hernandez, Bachelor of Science in biology; Hope E. Howry, Bachelor of Science in early childhood and special education; Dario Santa Cruz Sanchez, Bachelor of Science in applied engineering and technology management.

Denver — Misty N. Matesig, Bachelor of Science in biology; Willis M. Stauffer, Bachelor of Science in business administration.

East Petersburg — Madison T. Stumpf, Bachelor of Science in early childhood and special education.

Elizabethtown — Jordan Brown, Bachelor of Science in biology; Hannah J. Zeiset, Bachelor of Science in early childhood and special education.

Ephrata — Hannah Chachapoya, Bachelor of Arts in sociology; Johanna E. Hoffer, Bachelor of Arts in multidisciplinary educational studies; Sarah E. Holland, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Brittany L. Wiker, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Maxwell S. Zeuner, Bachelor of Arts in music.

Honey Brook — Kayla Shoemaker Haywood, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education.

Kinzers — Margoth E. Alvaro, Bachelor of Arts in language and culture studies.

Lancaster — Matteo Adiletta, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Arpan A. Akbar, Bachelor of Science in biology; Mohammed R. Al Qudsi, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Tila M. Baral, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Jonathan T. Baskett, Bachelor of Science in media arts production; Abigail K. Beiler, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Sydney E. Bibbs, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Bailey M. Boxleitner, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Lee M. Brumbach, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Gabriel Caceres, Bachelor of Arts in government; Joan Chica Mora, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Amy K. Chura, Bachelor of Science in early childhood and special education; Krysta Cusick, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Cecilia M. Dean, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Delanie G. Dugan, Bachelor of Arts in art; James H. Fakolt, Bachelor of Arts in government; Jennifer L. Finkenbiner, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Ariana M. Hernandez, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Kayla J. Hostetter, Bachelor of Science in biology; Daniel J. Irwin, Bachelor of Arts in English; Wesley J. Jaccinor, Bachelor of Arts in economics; Alex Joseph, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Chase A. Kinsey, Bachelor of Science in sport administration; Nathan G. Kuhns, Bachelor of Fine Arts in art; Jessica M. Manginello, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Alexandria J. Marquart, Bachelor of Arts in government; Sarah C. Mazur, Bachelor of Arts in music; Olivia H. Medina, Bachelor of Science in biology; Abisai B. Mejia, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Sarah M. Montgomery, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Dustin N. Mowrer, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Kaitlyn R. Musante, Bachelor of Science in biology; Melissa A. Myers, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Sarah F. Ortiz, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Amanda L. Peris, Bachelor of Science in biology; Heather M. Rust, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education; Asmita Shrestha, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Caitlyn M. Snyder, Bachelor of Science in speech communication; Justin C. Stitz, Bachelor of Arts in speech communication; Quyen Giao Vo, Bachelor of Science in math education; Victoria R. Ziegler, Bachelor of Arts in social work.

Landisville — Brett E. Douvarjo, Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Leola — Sarah E. Koch, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education; Katelyn A. Nolt, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Kara R. Overly, Bachelor of Arts in psychology.

Lincoln University — Zachary J. Todd, Bachelor of Arts in multidisciplinary fine arts.

Lititz — Benjamin M. Albright, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Nicole L. Brady, Bachelor of Science in early childhood and special education; Courtney A. Cook, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Rachel J. Davies, Bachelor of Science in biology; Hunter S. Dillman, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Kathryn G. Espenshade, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Kylie M. Funk, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education; Kaylee R. Garman, Bachelor of Science in early childhood and special education; Joseph N. Karanja, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Danielle L. Myers, Bachelor of Science in biology; Natsuki Tsuruyama, Bachelor of Science in math; Elizabeth L. Waltman, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Kelly S. Watson, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Kierstin H. Weaver, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education; Michaela P. Werner, Bachelor of Arts in economics.

Manheim — Miranda E. Costello, Bachelor of Science in biology; Timothy R. Garner, Bachelor of Science in geology; Destiny F. Lebron, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Megan R. Stoltzfus, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education.

Marietta — Sierra B. Bedwell, Bachelor of Science in early childhood and special education.

Middletown — Eduardo A. Ortiz, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Ciara R. Sobers, Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Millersville — Tyler L. Bennett, Bachelor of Arts in computer science and Bachelor of Science in computer science; Sarah E. Chang, Bachelor of Science in early childhood and special education; Lindsey N. Diamond, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Atiya C. McDonald, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Jessica L. Rapp, Bachelor of Arts in English; Jocelyn I. Santiago, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Joseph A. Yourgal, Bachelor of Science in business administration.

Mount Joy — Holly A. Greer, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Logan J. Hameloth, Bachelor of Arts in economics; Daniel Z. Heath, Bachelor of Science in biology; Victoria A. Simmons, Bachelor of Arts in history.

Mountville — Alexandria N. Cordero, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Frankie M. Melendez, Bachelor of Arts in ocean science and coastal studies; Brooke L. Troutman, Bachelor of Science in early childhood and special education.

Narvon — Jonathan P. Wilkins, Bachelor of Science in computer science.

New Holland — Jason T. Belgrod, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Stefan Gligorevic, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Catherine B. Yorgey, Bachelor of Science in speech communication.

Oxford — Dean R. Snock, Bachelor of Arts in multidisciplinary fine arts.

Paradise — Per-Erik T. Ahlseen, Bachelor of Arts in history.

Pequea — Dana M. Rankin, Bachelor of Science in social studies education.

Quarryville — Kendra M. Behm, Bachelor of Science in speech communication; Gretchen Geraldino Alicea, Bachelor of Arts in anthropology.

Salunga — Dylan T. Mulroney, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education.

Strasburg — Christopher DeWalt, Bachelor of Arts in government.

Willow Street — Jenny R. Albright, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Matthew D. Hall, Bachelor of Science in biology; Meagen E. Hall, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Nicholas J. Jensen, Bachelor of Arts in music; John T. Manion, Bachelor of Science in applied engineering and technology management.

