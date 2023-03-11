When: Millersville Borough Council meeting, Feb. 28.

What happened: Council unanimously endorsed a process to install banners on George Street and Manor Avenue after agreeing to add the banner project as a voting agenda item.

Why it’s important: Council members and representatives from Millersville University described the project as a way to promote the borough and the university. Council member Phyllis Giberson said 15 banner poles will be permitted in town and a few more on the university campus. Giberson shared several renderings for the borough and university banners, saying they could change from time to time, including a possible veterans banner. The poles will be installed this summer. MU spokesperson Victor DiSantis and student representative Andrew Greer agreed the school would like to move ahead with the in-kind project.

Quotable: “We really want to show this relationship (with the borough) by fulfilling our institution’s values,” Greer said.

Sewer extension to Funk's site: Council President Lauren Hauck announced a large-scale residential project planned at the site of the former Funk's Farm Market in Manor Township is going forward using the borough’s sewer system, with two or three pumping stations. The land is being developed by HHF Real Estate Development for a 55-plus community with over 400 units. It will be built over three or four phases. Council member Maggie Weidinger said the borough could make requests upon the developer, even though 100% of the project is located within Manor Township.

Millersville’s new state rep: Council welcomed newly elected state Rep. Izzy Smith-Wade-El, who responded to questions, including a council member’s inquiry about the large number of tax-exempt properties in the borough. Smith-Wade-El said there are various options including a bill he and state Rep. Bob Freeman are working on to move away from property taxes. He said the bill would benefit senior citizens. He also said residents of the borough and Lancaster city are “in luck” with the election of Gov. Josh Shapiro, who has vowed to make infrastructure a priority, even as ARPA funds are going away.

Quotable: Alternate tax options are “probably the place where we can make the biggest difference in the lives of Pennsylvanians,” Smith-Wade-El said. “We’re going to have to work together to get some stuff done.”

High school rep: Council accepted the resignation of Keira Stigelman as Penn Manor High School’s representative to council. The borough will work with the high school principal to find a replacement for Stigelman.