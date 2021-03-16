When: Millersville Borough Council meeting, March 9.

What happened: Council voted to start the process of creating an ad hoc committee to set forth guidelines and timelines for the future development at the junction of routes 999 and 741. The committee will include members of the general public, members of the borough Planning Commission and at least one council member.

Public input: Borough officials and residents debated the matter for nearly 75 minutes before deciding more input is needed. Five council members endorsed the plan to move forward with a second phase of review. Mary Ann Gerber voted against the motion and Linda Bellile abstained. The hope is that the committee will come up with a plan and proposal for “how the borough can take a deliberative approach” to the parcel, said council President Carrie Smith.

Background: A group of commercial developers first presented a concept plan in January 2020, referring to the attractive parcel as the “gateway” into Millersville. At the time, the newly elected council members expressed a sense of optimism and agreed a mixed use community would be “the best build” for the area which is now open fields. They also emphasized a need for transparency. By July, however, enthusiasm for the plan waned as new information came to light. The developer revealed that all of the residential units would be rentals. There were also questions and concerns about building heights and other construction matters. The borough solicitor suggested changes to the zoning ordinance.

Why it’s important: Currently, the location is only zoned for single-family homes, said borough Planning Commission Chair Michael Weidinger. None of the land is zoned for rental properties or commercial use. Weidinger said developers are not likely to file a formal application without getting a sense the application will be approved because of the cost involved.

What’s next: The borough will advertise for applicants who wish to be part of the ad hoc committee.