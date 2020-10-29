When: Millersville Borough Council meeting, Oct. 27.

What happened: Borough Council voted to advertise a proposed 2021 spending plan, which officials said does not come with a tax hike, yet they did not immediately respond to requests for detailed information on the spending plan after the meeting. Though the line-item document is not yet available, the budget is $8.24 million, and the millage rate will remain 5.5 mills. Given the large number of tax-exempt properties in the borough, Millersville is consistently one of Lancaster County’s highest in taxes.

Why it’s important: The budget is a public document of how tax dollars will be spent within the borough and reflects how that work will be accomplished. After the meeting council President Carrie Smith said, “The budget, per state law, has to be advertised and available to the public for at least 10 days for public scrutiny and comment.” She said council will be voting to decide whether to adopt the budget, pending public comment, on Nov. 24.

Quotable: “We’ve managed to avoid a tax increase, but we’ve had to borrow from our reserves,” said Mary Ann Gerber, who chairs the finance committee. Gerber said it was a good year to give the taxpayers “a break,” but she and other borough officials emphasized that residents should not expect the same next year.

Manager comments: Borough Manager John Rochat said the borough is “in good economic shape” to balance the budget without a tax increase, while continuing to provide services and complete road projects. Rochat thanked department heads for being reasonable with expectations, based on economic conditions. Some expenditures, such as a new vehicle, have been put off until next year.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Annual contributions: Council voted to extend the annual contributions to the Lancaster Library ($2,500), Lancaster EMS ($2,500), and Meals-on-Wheels ($500), but opted to skip a contribution to the Red Rose Honor Guard, noting there would not be a Veteran’s Day ceremony this year.

Sewer and trash fees: Council said there will be no increased fees for sewer and trash services.

Police chief contract: Council unanimously approved Rochat’s employment contract as police chief for 2021, with a base salary of $103,750. There is no contract for Rochat performing the duties of borough manager, for which his salary in 2021 will be $65,236, said borough secretary Jessie Ebersole, in an email after the meeting. Together, Rochat’s salaries total $168,986 for 2021.

Other happenings: The board also approved salary adjustments for other employees, and approved an updated benefits policy for the manger and non-uniform employees. Council also reappointed Lauren Hauck to the borough Planning Commission.