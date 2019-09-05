— When: Council meeting, Aug. 27.
— What happened: Council agreed to return half a million dollars in federal grant money to Lancaster County because of stalled efforts to reconfigure the intersection of West Frederick and North Duke streets.
— Background: Borough officials in 2012 began planning improvements such as straightening out the intersection and removing some buildings in the area. Four years ago, the borough received the money under Smart Growth Transportation program intended to improve the quality of life for residents.
— Why it’s important: The project still requires $600,000 worth of additional environmental studies, which officials concede they don’t have. Acting Borough Manager John Rochat explained the project will actually cost more if grant money is used.
— What’s next: Rochat says the borough is still using a $200,000 federal block grant toward a $900,000 project to widen the intersection on South Duke at Frederick, as called for in the original plans to align North and South Duke streets. Council members said they will revisit the full redesign in the future if neighboring Manor Township agrees to share the expenses.