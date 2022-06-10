When: Millersville Borough Council meeting, May 24.

What happened: Several residents expressed their apprehension over a proposal for a tax abatement program designed to encourage economic revitalization in Millersville. Council took no action during the one-hour hearing.

Why it matters: A new Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance area, under an amended ordinance, would pave the way for development of two 3-story apartment buildings at 321 Manor Ave. to house seniors in a range of low- to middle-income levels on the open lot surrounding the Immerse International House. The LERTA designation is being sought by Landis Quality Living and Immerse International. One building is planned for residents 55 and older, while the other is planned for those 62 and older.

Background: A previous LERTA area expired last year. Officials said no one took advantage of the LERTA area because it was not served by public water, a situation that has since changed with the construction of the water tower in Lancaster Township. Council scheduled the May 5 hearing to give residents the opportunity to review the borough’s new comprehensive plan, including the LERTA area being sought by Landis and Immerse.

How it works: Under the LERTA program, a property owner pays no taxes the first year. Taxes gradually increase over the course of 10 years. Council member Margaret Weidinger noted the borough is currently receiving nothing in taxes on the property, and her hope is that Landis Homes will be successful.

Public comment: Business owner Susan Guggenheim recommended council delay the creation of a new LERTA area, noting the location did not score high in a feasibility study. “I’m not for this,” Melissa Hohman said. “We have enough low-income housing in Millersville (and) what comes with low income is trouble.” Phyllis Giberson, a 41-year borough resident, said, “When they can’t fill it, it will be college housing. I am not interested in seeing any type of development that is not going to sustain the historic character of our borough.”

Developer’s response: Landis representative Ed Kaminski said, “I think we will be successful this time. We really want to invest in Millersville.” Kaminski said the housing project is being marketed to those earning in the $25,000 to $35,000 range annually. The developer is also proposing to offer a doctor’s office and restaurant within the developed property. Landis representative Corey Hamilton said he was confident the senior housing units would fill up and be successful. Evon Bergey, another Landis representative, said Millersville University graduate nursing students would be working at the site as part of their education. “We are committed to this project being integrated into the community,” Bergey said. Ed McManness, executive director of Immerse, sent a letter to council in favor of the development.

Council members weigh in: Council member Darlene Eager said she was against the LERTA area for the Landis project, saying it was “a prime piece of property.” However, council members Lynn Miller and Lauren Hauck spoke in favor of the project. Hauck, who also serves on the borough Planning Commission, confirmed the advisory board looks favorably on the project.