- When: Millersville Borough Council meeting, Jan. 28.

- What happened: Council was told that borough police were called upon recently to stop a “really bad” animal attack in which a dog turned on its owner, inflicting major injuries. Lt. Jeffrey Margevich described the incident in his monthly police report. He said it was the first time an officer required use of force with a stun gun.

- The attack: After being shot with a stun gun, the 100-pound bull mastiff initially retreated, but it then attacked the man again, and the officer used his firearm to shoot the dog.

- Quotable: “It was life or death,” Margevich said of the officer’s decision to kill the dog.

- Aftermath: The victim’s arms were “shredded to the bone” and there was a question as to whether he would ever regain full use of his arms.

- Other happenings: Council approved the closure of Herr Avenue between Kready Avenue and Charlotte Street on Feb. 5 to take down a massive tree. Due to high tension wires, the contractor will complete the work between 8:45 a.m and 2 p.m. when children will not be walking to or from school.