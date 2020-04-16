When: Millersville council meeting, April 14.

What happened: Borough Manager/Police Chief John Rochat offered a crime report, saying that while crime rates have generally dropped off since mid-March, domestic calls have “increased drastically.” In addition, the department has issued warnings to some businesses that were not supposed to be open, including an Airbnb that continues to operate and recently had four or five cars with New York license plates.

Student representative: Council appointed Mamie Covell as the Millersville University student representative for 2020. Covell, a junior, participated by phone. She is under stay-in-place orders in her hometown of Reading in Berks County. She will be sworn in by Aichele at the May 26 meeting. Covell will have a more active role than previous university representatives by serving as a nonvoting member of the Public Welfare and Public Works Advisory Committee. Councilman Dan Ostrowski said Covell’s involvement on the committee will provide “a better experience for her and better input for council.”

Mayor’s report: Mayor David Aichele praised resident Jordan Baldrige who donated eight face shields to the police department amid the coronavirus pandemic. The face shields were created with 3D printers at Electron Energy Corp., where Baldrige works. He intends to reach out to Manor Township and the university police to see if they need any.

Socially distanced meeting: Borough officials adhered to physical distancing guidelines with a “full house” attending mostly by phone. Only President Carrie Smith, Rochat, Aichele and an LNP reporter attended the meeting in person. Information had been posted on the borough website with dial-in information, encouraging all residents who wished to attend the meeting to do so remotely.