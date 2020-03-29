When: Millersville Borough Council meeting, March 24.

What happened: Council selected Ring Central to replace Windstream as the borough’s new telephone provider.

Background: Borough Manager John Rochat explained the search for a new provider was prompted after the phone system went down before the last meeting. Windstream quoted the borough with at least $6,000 in repairs.

Why it’s important: Rochat said an advantage of Ring Central is it permits employees to work from home using an app. The borough building would still need to maintain at least two hard lines for the fire alarm and for the call box at the front door.

The cost: The change comes with a cost increase. Ring Central charges $519 per month, plus an additional charge for the phone line. The borough had paid a little over $351 per month.

Discussion: Council member Brooke Magni expressed the importance for borough employees to work from home because of COVID-19. Fellow council member Linda Bellile said she had concerns about having an entire phone system “in the clouds” and emphasized the need to for a “hybrid (phone) system.”

Emergency disaster: Council extended the borough’s emergency disaster declaration through May 26 in a 6-1 vote. Council President Carrie Smith explained the declaration makes the borough eligible for state and federal grant money and bypasses requirements to make necessary purchases.

Attendance: Two council members participated in the March 24 meeting by phone. All but a handful of chairs were removed from the room, and the remaining borough officials distanced themselves through the one-hour meeting. Only one resident and a correspondent for LNP | LancasterOnline attended the meeting.