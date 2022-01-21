When: Millersville council meeting, Jan. 11.

What happened: Mayor David Aichele presented Carrie Smith with an appreciation award and a key to the borough during her final meeting on council. The former council president said she was moving due to the housing market but would reconsider moving back to the borough in the future.

Background: Smith, a sociology professor at Millersville University, began serving on council in January of 2020 when she was also appointed president. Previously, she was appointed to the borough Zoning Hearing Board. Newly elected president Lauren Hauck called Smith’s departure bittersweet. “You’ve done a fantastic job serving this community,” Hauck said.

Appointment: Former council member Lynn Miller was appointed to fill the remainder of Smith’s term. Miller recently wrapped up her latest term on council after being appointed to fill another vacancy in 2021.

Personnel matters: The borough is searching for a new finance director to replace longtime borough employee Jessie Ebersole, who resigned at the end of last year to pursue another opportunity.

Ordinance change: Council voted to advertise a change in wording to the sewer ordinance. Borough Manager John Rochat said the borough has always considered the homeowner responsible for any problems that occur from the house to the sewer main, but that was not always clear.

Softball fields: Council voted to allow Penn Manor Little League to revitalize a softball field with no expenditure to the borough. Maintenance manager Andy Boxleitner said the field has not been used for 10 years. The goal is to have the field “up to snuff” by March at an estimated cost of $4,000. Borough officials say the school district is willing to bear the cost of all improvements.

Quotable: “I’ve always thought that park was one of Millersville’s greatest assets, so I’m excited,” Hauck said.