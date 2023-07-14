When: Millersville Borough council meetings, June 27 and July 11.

What happened on July 11: By a vote of 4-3, council accepted the resignation of Greg Sahd, interim borough manager, effective July 19.

Vote: Council members Linda Bellile, Darlene Eager and Phyllis Giberson opposed Sahd's resignation in a roll call vote. Lauren Hauck, Mary Ann Gerber, Maggie Weidinger and Christopher Hubbs approved the resignation. No discussion or executive session was held.

More: In a July 12 text message, Sahd said, “The borough is looking for a full-time manager, and I wasn’t interested in being full time.”

History: Sahd was hired July 5, 2022 with an annual salary of $68,000 for a hybrid work schedule. He was also appointed to serve as borough secretary, treasurer and tax collector.

Background: Prior to Sahd’s hiring, John Rochat performed double duty as police chief and interim manager from 2018 to 2022 after the retirement of long-time borough manager Ed Arnold and a brief stint by Bradley Gotshall.

What's next: Bellile said the personnel advisory committee will begin a search for a new borough manager.

More Millersville news:

What happened on June 27: Council discussed a draft ordinance pertaining to Airbnbs and agreed to reach out to solicitor Josele Cleary for further direction.

Background: Zoning Officer Rob Moyer said the borough is handling Airbnbs and rental properties similarly. Moyer noted there are no hotels or motels in the area. He confirmed there is nothing in the borough's ordinance specific to Airbnbs.

More: While the matter is being considered by the solicitor, Council highlighted areas where Moyer has enforced the rental ordinance, including: labeling electrical boxes; not permitting attics to be used as bedrooms; not allowing permanent wiring using extension cords; requiring fire extinguishers to have lithium batteries; and prohibiting softness in a porch where a person could fall through.

Why it's important: Weidinger suggested updating the borough's rental ordinance to include Airbnbs or creating a new ordinance. There are no regulations as to where Airbnbs can exist, but Airbnbs do need to be registered. Bellile said people might be taking advantage of the borough due to the lack of regulation.

Quotable: "We have to create an ordinance ... or update the rental ordinance," Bellile said. "It needs to be done. We need some kind of control."

False alarms: Borough officials discussed ways to deal with "repetitive" false alarms which are taking a toll on the fire department. Bellile said Blue Rock Regional Fire District Commissioner Duane Hagelgans recommended fines, so there is liability for responding to multiple calls at the same address. Bellile said the fire department responds to 90-1,000 false alarms per year. Currently there are no fines, and most repeat calls come from Millersville University for burned popcorn, elevator alarms, flooding, vaping, marijuana smoke and contractors not resetting alarms.

Quotables: "Our fire department is entirely volunteer," Bellile said. "It's like calling 'wolf' too many times." As such, some calls are not being responded to. Police chief Jeffrey Margevich agreed. Permit holders are the ones being penalized for false alarms, as they have to register the alarm systems, he said.

What's next: Council agreed to table action on false alarms until Hagelgans can address the situation in person at a future meeting. Council meetings are slated for the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month and are held at the discretion of the board. Borough officials anticipate canceling the July 25 meeting.