When: Millersville Borough Council meeting, Jan. 12.

What happened: A representative for the Crossgates development led a discussion about the concept plan for phase two. The project involves development of 19 acres at the north side of Crossland Path.

Scope of project: The developer is proposing 80 new fee-simple dwelling units, intended for people age 55 and older. Chris Venarchick of RGS Associates said the goal of the project is to complement the existing development.

Background: Venarchick shared comments from a recent borough Planning Commission meeting where sidewalks and other details were discussed. Council member Lauren Hauck, who also serves on the Planning Commission, said the advisory board continues to be in favor of reducing impervious sidewalks.

University news: Representatives from Millersville University updated council on recent progress with COVID-19 protocols. Seven members of the health services team have been vaccinated so far, spokesperson Victor DeSantis said.

Quotable: “We desperately want to get vaccinations for our essential employees ... and will be advocating for it,” DeSantis said.

Council vacancy: Council accepted the resignation of Jenna Erb, who is moving out of the area, council President Carrie Smith said. Council has 30 days to fill Erb’s vacancy, which will be advertised.