When: Millersvilel Borough Council meeting Nov. 24.

What happened: Borough officials offered feedback on the proposed mixed use development known as the Millersville Town Center. The development is at the corner of Millersville Pike and Millersville Road with a main entrance off Route 999.

Background: The developer is proposing to construct 24-unit apartment buildings as well as single-family homes, commercial spaces and a central play area. The proposal is for all housing units to be rentals. Currently, townhomes in Millersville must be developed so that individual ownership is possible. Council has the option to amend the borough ordinance.

At issue: While no vote took place on Nov. 24, council members continue to push for a development that includes split ownership. Alex Piehl of RGS Associates said it’s not that they don't want single families occupying the properties, which would include apartments and townhomes. Rather, maintaining ownership of the entire property allows the developer to “control the issues (and) control the population,” Piehl stated.

Quotable: “If there is something that is really important to one or more members of council, it needs to be in the ordinance,” Cleary said.

What’s next: Other aspects of the development plan are still up for discussion. Building heights and roof construction are still being discussed. Hauck confirmed there are plans for three-story apartment buildings with elevators, but nothing taller. Council intends to invite Penn Manor School District Superintendent Michael Leichliter to future meetings for input on the development.

Budget: Council approved advertising 2021 budget and passed a resolution not to increase taxes. While there is no proposed tax increase, the borough will pull from reserves to balance the budget.

Police: Council approved hiring Siana Law to review the borough police department's use-of-force policy. Mayor David Aichele said the policy, must be certified by Jan. 31 to be eligible for state grants. Council also approved a motion to eliminate police officers' contribution to the pension plan.

Personnel: Scott Bailey was appointed as alternate member to the borough Zoning Hearing Board.