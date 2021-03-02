When: Millersville Borough Council meeting, Feb. 23.

What happened: Borough Council voted to bring Officer Michael Cavanaugh back from the Lancaster County Drug Task Force as of March 1, citing manpower issues. Council members Mary Ann Gerber, Lynn Miller and Carrie Smith voted against bringing Cavanaugh back.

Background: Cavanaugh has been serving on the drug task force while remaining on the borough’s payroll. Police administration will consult with District Attorney Heather Adams before making any decisions.

Why it’s important: Members of the personnel committee said the police department has been spread thin with some of the 13 members testing positive for COVID-19. Mayor David Aichele agreed the borough is already trending toward going over budget for overtime and part-time pay. Cavanaugh will return to the force for 60 days at which time his assignment will be reevaluated. During that time, the borough, not the drug task force, will pay his salary.

Emergency declaration: Duane Hagelgans thanked council for supporting the COVID-19 emergency declaration, which enables the borough to request supplies as well as state and federal reimbursements. Hagelgans, who serves as the borough’s emergency management coordinator, explained the protocol for having an emergency management plan, which needs to be updated annually.

Concerns: Council member Dan Ostrowski said he and other borough officials were concerned with giving “unchecked powers” to the emergency management coordinator. Fellow council member Brooke Magni inquired about the six-month timeline for the emergency declaration. Hagelgans acknowledged the current declaration is the longest in national history. Normally, a declaration is “weeks, and certainly not months,” Hagelgans said.

Other happenings: Council member Lauren Hauck, who also serves on the borough Planning Commission, discussed the planned residential community at the corner of Route 741 and Route 999. Hauck said the matter will be revisited at the March 4 Planning Commission meeting.