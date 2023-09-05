When: Millersville Council meeting, Aug. 22. President Lauren Hauck and council members Darlene Eager and Maggie Weidinger were absent.

What happened: Council approved the use of American Rescue Plan Act funding in the amount of $150,000 to $200,000 for a stream restoration project at Millersville University as part of the borough’s pollution reduction plan and $72,396 for borough police equipment, including body cameras and a mobile data terminal for one of the police cars.

Details: Millersville police Chief Jeffrey Margevich said via phone Aug. 30 "a normal laptop would never last,” due to the heat, vibration, dust and other conditions in the patrol cars, thus necessitating the purchase of the mobile data terminal.

Personnel: Vice President Mary Ann Gerber said the borough has 20 to 30 interested candidates for the open borough manager position. While interviews will be held in private, information will be disclosed after the manager is hired, Gerber said.

Broadband update: Andy Boxleitner, streets superintendent, confirmed the borough is still in discussions with the Lancaster Inter-municipal Committee to move to Shentel for broadband services, but nothing has been finalized.

Trash and recycling: Council approved a recommendation by staff to extend the borough's trash and recycling contract with Penn Waste Inc. for a fourth year, as opposed to going out to bid. The current cost per household is $151.04, Sue McCullough, solid waste coordinator, said by phone Aug. 31. The cost for 2024 has not yet been determined.

EMS: Bob May, executive director for Lancaster EMS, gave an update on the organization's services and financial needs. May said the company collects 42 cents for every dollar billed to borough residents and requested an increased donation "in order to survive."

Response: Gerber said borough officials value the services of Lancaster EMS. She and Mayor David Aichele said the earliest budget considerations would take place in September.

Legal matter: Following a brief executive session to discuss a legal matter, Gerber announced council approved a recommendation by the solicitor to settle an auto crash lawsuit, described as "Edmonds v. Millersville Borough" for $165,000. While no details of the case were discussed, a Lancaster County docket search reveals that Tyler Edmonds of Mount Joy brought an action against Millersville Borough, Millersville Borough Police and Officer Jason Hottenstein in 2019.