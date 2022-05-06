When: Millersville Borough Council meeting, April 26.

What happened: All six council members in attendance reached an agreement to have the borough solicitor advertise the creation of a Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance area providing a tax break for 321 Manor Ave., known as the Immerse International House. A public hearing will be held on May 24, either before or after the regular council agenda.

Why it’s important: The vote followed a lively discussion involving borough officials and at least four residents. Council member Christopher Hubbs was absent. A new LERTA would pave the way for development of two 3-story apartment buildings to house seniors in a range of low- to middle-income levels.

Background: The property is in the borough’s downtown development zone created in 2016. A sketch plan was first introduced in June of 2017. Last month, representatives from Landis Quality Living and Immerse International requested to revive the LERTA, which expired last year. Council member Darlene Eager previously voted against the LERTA in a recent finance committee meeting. Eager said April 26 that she was not against the project. She reiterated concerns about the LERTA because 40% of the borough is tax-exempt. She and other residents expressed concerns about adding another tax-exempt use in the borough.

Quotable: “We, as taxpayers are shouldering a lot,” Eager said.

Discussion: Council member Lynn Miller said none of the churches in the borough give donations in lieu of taxes. Ed Kaminski of Landis Quality Homes explained the LERTA is “critical for us.” Without it, the $40 million development is not economically feasible, Kaminski said. The property contains two parcels, including the tax-exempt Immerse International House. The second property, an open field, is the property that is proposed for development.

What’s next: Borough Planning Commission members Mike Weidinger and Lauren Hauck, who is council president, encouraged residents to attend a special meeting at 7 p.m. May 5 at Eshleman Elementary School. The meeting will allow residents to weigh in on a new comprehensive plan for the borough, including the LERTA.

In other business: Council accepted the resignation of Borough Manager John Rochat, effective May 6. Hauck said she received his resignation earlier in the day. Rochat, who was not present, is Millersville’s longtime police chief. He took on the role of acting borough manager in November of 2018 after a series of searches and a hire which lasted only a few months. Rochat was then appointed permanent manager in July of 2019. As such, he has been receiving a stipend in addition to his full salary as police chief. Mayor David Aichele explained Rochat’s decision to step down as manager was weighing heavily on him, saying there were health issues due to holding down two demanding positions.

Next steps: Aichele and other borough officials confirmed that Rochat would continue to serve as police chief and make himself available as the borough moves forward to hire and train a successor.

Also: Officer Michael Cavanaugh was promoted to sergeant at the recommendation of the civil service commission. Lt. Jeff Margevich presented a gold badge which Cavanaugh’s wife pinned on him during the public ceremony. Prior to his service with the borough, Cavanaugh served six years on Lancaster County’s drug task force.