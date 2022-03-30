When: Millersville Borough Council meeting, March 22.

What happened: Representatives from Landis Quality Living and Immerse International offered a brief presentation with the hope of reviving a local economic revitalization tax assistance (LERTA) request, which expired last year. The developer is seeking to create independent living spaces and affordable housing for seniors on a 10-acre parcel, as well as potential for some commercial use. The plan is close to Eshleman Elementary School. Council took no action on the LERTA request but agreed to place the matter on the next finance committee agenda. Borough officials agreed the developer would need to have updated approvals from Penn Manor School District.

Background: A sketch plan was first introduced in June of 2017 when a representative from Landis Communities proposed an apartment building at 321 Manor Ave., the same property occupied by Immerse, commonly known as Millersville International House.

Why it’s important: LERTA is a qualified tax reduction designation over the course of 10 years, beginning with a year of 100% tax reduction. Ed McManus, director of Immerse, said the organization’s mission is to provide housing and education for refugees and immigrants. Others present on behalf of the plan were Mark Hackenburg of RGS Associates, Ed Kaminski of Landis Quality Homes and Claude Hicks of HDC MidAtlantic. With approval, Kaminski said construction on the project could begin next June. Occupancy would be two years away.

Other happenings: Sara Brenneman of the accounting firm Maher Duessel discussed the recent audit, saying the borough received a “clean opinion” on its financial statements. Brenneman said the report looks very different from previous audits due to a new accounting standard that came into practice this year. Council tabled approval of the audit because the report was not available.

Recognition: A large crowd of well-wishers joined borough officials in recognizing Michael Leichliter for his years of service as superintendent of Penn Manor School District. Leichliter, a borough resident, recently announced that he had accepted a position as the top administrator at a Vermont school district.