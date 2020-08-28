When: Millersville Borough Council meeting, Aug. 25.

What happened: Borough Council member Jenna Erb requested better communications from borough officials when it comes to any issues involving drinking water.

Background: Erb said several residents from Quaker Hills approached her with complaints that their tap water looked like apple juice. Although an official from Lancaster City explained the water would clear up eventually, Erb said residents should be given accurate information a few hours in advance.

Why it’s important: Borough Manager John Rochat said the borough doesn’t get involved in water issues unless there is a break in the line. However, he agreed to reach out to the city before the next public works and public welfare committee meeting.

Budget adjustment: Council unanimously agreed to move money around to pay for RingCentral communications equipment. The borough will divert $13,000 previously budgeted for “engineering” to pay for equipment required for the communications service.

Other happenings: Council Chair Carrie Smith read a letter from a Manor Avenue resident explaining why development of the farmland at the junction of Routes 741 and 999 should not occur. In his letter, Henry W. Fisher asserted only the developer and the out-of-state landowner stand to benefit from the project. High traffic, air pollution and stress on the ecosystem are all factors which make it “the worst location for such a project.”

What’s next: Rochat and council member Lauren Hauck both noted the developer intends to come back to the borough Planning Commission on Sept. 2 with “a completely new plan.”