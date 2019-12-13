When: Council meeting, Dec. 10.
What happened: David Aichele was appointed mayor only two weeks after Richard Moriarty announced his resignation.
Background: Aichele is no stranger to public service, having served on council in recent years. He is currently serving as an executive director for the Downtown (Lancaster) Investment District. He is a retired Lancaster city and West Lampeter Township police officer.
Filling the vacancy: Council member Linda Bellile voiced a preference to withhold a vote until new council members are seated in January. But Aichele’s nomination and vote came swiftly. Aichele was present but will not begin serving until he is sworn in.
Quotable: “I, for one, believe it would have been tough to find a better candidate,” said council President Dan Ostrowski.
Other happenings: A public hearing was held to extend the borough’s franchise agreement with Comcast, as required by federal law.