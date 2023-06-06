When: Millersville Borough council meeting, May 23.

What happened: Council approved an amendment to the borough’s zoning ordinance following a public hearing. All members except President Lauren Hauck voted to amend the zoning ordinance, including both the text and map. Hauck abstained, because she serves on the borough planning commission.

Background: The zoning amendment affects two properties, including land at the intersection of Routes 741 and 999 and land south of East Cottage Avenue, which is owned by Millersville University student services but is being sold.

Details: The biggest part of the project is the intersection at Routes 741 and 999, according to borough planning board Chair Mike Weidinger. Weidinger said some residents want to keep the area what it is today, but there are “lots of folks with lots of big ideas.” Under the ordinance, the area will remain a traditional neighborhood development.

Why it’s important: Four homes per acre are allowed, and the amendment does not allow for an increase in density. Under the amendment, apartments can be built above commercial properties. Businesses will have limitations; for example, they must serve local residents.

Consultant comments: The biggest difference with the new zoning amendment is the borough will have better control of what is built, said Charles Schmehl, a consultant from Urban Research and Development Corporation. A previous plan for developing a mixed-use community was scrapped in 2021, when it was revealed the developer was proposing only rental-residential units.

Opposition: Circle Road resident Ken Eckert questioned a survey conducted about the area, saying it was “glaringly biased and should be scrapped.” The survey was sent to Millersville University students who are not permanent borough residents, and therefore the results are “flawed and skewed,” Eckert said. He said he could run the same survey and come up with opposite results.

Quotable: “They use every loophole so fast your head will spin,” said Eckert of the survey, calling it the “fruit of the poisonous tree.” The amendment is “not what the people of Millersville wanted,” he said.

More: Eckert implored council to disregard the survey and listen to taxpayers, noting the large number of tax-exempt properties.

Response: Schmehl said the survey was not intended to be “scientific.” There were 580 responses and only 10 were Millersville University students, he said. The number-one desire of survey respondents was to have development with single-family homes, Schmehl said. The number-two response was to have development with townhomes. The least favorite options were apartments and mobile home parks. Resident Phil Gerber, who was on the survey committee, said there was “no conspiracy at all.”

More: Schmehl said there are no more options for quarter-acre single family lots under the zoning amendment. Gerber requested no destruction of historic barns. Schmehl responded that developers must maintain 20% open land.

Other happenings: Council accepted the resignation of Jim Kirk from the zoning hearing board.