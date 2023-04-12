When: Millersville Borough Council meeting, March 28.

What happened: Mayor David Aichele cast a tie-breaking vote, and decided Millersville University does not need to obtain a variance to increase the height of stadium lights from 35 feet to 80 feet at Cooper Field Stadium, 219 N. Prince St., Millersville. Six council members present, and Mary Ann Gerber was absent.

Background: Thomas Waltz, assistant vice president for facilities at Millersville University, said there was a proposal last November to upgrade the electrical system and increase the height of the light poles in the stadium from 35 to 80 feet. Waltz defended the value of the university baseball stadium, which is used by Penn Manor High School’s baseball program for practices and games when the high school’s field is too wet. Waltz said the field is used by youth baseball clinics and coaching clinics. Last year, Cooper Field hosted 183 baseball games, 157 of which were unrelated to Millersville University or NCAA, Waltz said. State Sen. Scott Martin, a Millersville University graduate, was instrumental in supporting the project.

The process: The matter was initially presented as a nonaction agenda item in which university officials were on hand to present updates on the baseball stadium and the Prince Street parking garage. Council member Maggie Weidinger stepped in with a series of questions about the benefit of the stadium to borough residents, eventually making a motion that would require the university to obtain a variance.

Quotables: Weidinger was critical of the increased traffic and the increased lighting, which she said would be “terrible” for borough residents. “Don’t infringe on our borough residents any more than you already have,” Weidinger said. The stadium is “not just a university asset,” Waltz said. “Cooper Park is a public recreation facility. It brings in a ton of folks,” he said.

More: Weidinger asked, numerous times, if the field could be reserved by borough residents to host events such as family reunions. Waltz responded that the field is open for the public, but the restrooms are locked unless they are reserved. He said the field can be reserved by the public and that he was compiling a list of requirements to do so. He said the facility is using LED lights which does not emit much ambient light beyond the field itself. While the policy is to have lights out by 10 p.m., Waltz said that in April and May the coaches can’t guarantee lights out by 10 p.m. Prior to the vote, council member Darlene Eager said that officials need to be cognizant about what they are opening the borough up to in the evenings. Council president Lauren Hauck said sports and recreation are “incredibly important for our youth.”

Finance committee: Council approved recent committee recommendations, including transfer of $1 million from Members First Federal Credit Union to a Fulton Bank money market account, with a 5% rate of return.

Public welfare and public works: Council granted conditional approval for the Disability Pride Parade scheduled to take place on April 21. The event is contingent upon permitting and insurance.

Employee recognition: Council honored several borough employees for years of service, including Sgt. Mike Cavanaugh who has worked for the police department for 10 years. “People come here to work for the borough, and they find a career,” Aichele said. “It’s great that we have employees who come and stay,” Hauck added.