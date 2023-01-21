When: Millersville Borough Council meeting, Jan. 10.

What happened: Council voted unanimously to accept the resignation of 25-year police Chief John Rochat effective Jan. 1.

Background: Rochat began working for the force in 1997, but his police service spans 40 years, beginning in Virginia. According to Mayor David Aichele, also a retired police officer, Rochat upped the standards of the college town’s small local police department. Aichele also praised Lt. Jeffrey Margevich for taking on additional responsibilities while Rochat held down two jobs in recent years — police chief and borough manager.

Why it’s important: Rochat’s retirement was recommended by the personnel advisory committee. Borough officials said Rochat’s retirement comes with the loss of other police officers. The department currently has nine officers, which is one fewer than it had in 1997. Two vacancies remain.

Hiring: Tony Hightower, a member of the civil service commission, stated a second police officer candidate was recently deemed ineligible for hiring. Another candidate was deemed ineligible and approved for removal during the Nov. 22 meeting. Council President Lauren Hauck thanked the commission for their work in vetting police candidates. Resident Lynn Miller, a former council member, urged council to consider regionalization of the police. Miller suggested reaching out to Manor Township or another local department.

Quotable: “You folks struggle every year with the borough budget,” Miller said, because of the high proportion of borough land occupied by entities that aren’t taxed.

Budgeting: Hauck said the future of the police force will be discussed at the next personnel committee meeting. “Our priority is the safety of our citizens, but the budget does come into it,” Hauck said.

Other happenings: Council approved an extension of time to record the final plan of the Crossgates Phase II Bellaride, as recommended by the solicitor. Also, Mayor Greg Sahd said Wee Bee Audio is in the process of testing the equipment for the new sound/online streaming system for the borough meeting room. Additionally, Sahd and other borough staff members planned to meet with SEK Auditors the week of Jan. 16 for the annual audit.

What’s next: Council next meets 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.