When: Millersville Borough Council meeting, Dec. 13.

What happened: Council unanimously approved the 2023 budget as previously advertised and set the tax rate at 5.8 mills.

Quotable: Council President Lauren Hauck said there was a “big learning curve this year” and thanked everyone involved in the process.

Why it’s important: While the borough avoided a tax increase, it remains one of the few Lancaster County municipalities with a tax rate exceeding 5 mills.

Background: The college town faces budget issues every year due to its large number of tax-exempt properties. Historically, the borough has requested contributions in lieu of taxes from those properties, including churches and entities associated with Millersville University.

Police: Council unanimously approved the promotion of police officer John Reynolds from patrolman to sergeant. Lt. Jeffrey Margevich presented the award. Several officers attended the ceremony and Reynolds’ wife, Alison — a fellow police officer — pinned his badge.

Pet sales: Council, voting 5-2, denied a request from the Humane Society of the U.S. to block new pet stores opening in the borough.

Livestreaming: Mayor Greg Sahd said Wee Bee Audio expects to have cameras within the week and has every intention to enable livestreaming in the meeting room before the end of the year, as previously promised. The borough in September approved a contract with Wee Bee to provide livestreams of public meetings.

Settlement rejection: Council also voted to reject a settlement offer in front of the zoning hearing board from a property owner challenging the borough over use of a bedroom. While no further details were discussed at the meeting, the matter was referred to council by the solicitor. Hauck stated the borough did not want to set such a precedent in a university town.