When: Millersville Borough Council meeting, Sept. 27.

What happened: Council unanimously approved a contract with Wee Bee Sound & Streaming for a long-discussed service to allow livestream of all public meetings.

Why it’s important: Interim Borough Manager Greg Sahd said he solicited three bids before recommending the bid from Wee Bee Sound for $14,200 per year. He said the next two bids were considerably higher by more than $10,000. The company will provide the equipment for streaming services in the meeting room.

Background: During the pandemic, the borough utilized RingCentral technology, which gave borough officials, residents and other guests the option to attend meetings remotely. Meetings were always offered in person. The borough stopped sending RingCentral invitations in May 2021 but has since addressed a desire to offer remote access during public meetings. Sahd said he was familiar with Wee Bee from his prior gig as manager of Columbia Borough.

2023 budget: Council unanimously approved charitable donations to Lancaster EMS, Meals on Wheels, and the Lancaster Library out of the general budget. No action was taken on account balances or discussions about the tentative draft budget. One council member stated early budget numbers are “to be depressed about.”

Police pension plan: In separate actions, council approved paying $508,459 toward the police pension plan and $152,716 toward nonuniformed employees, as per the minimum municipal obligation. Council also passed a resolution to approve a police pension contribution of 1.5%.

ARPA funds: Council unanimously voted to use $45,000 of rescue plan funds for a $450,000 stream restoration project. Sahd said the county will only consider backing the project “if we put some skin in the game.”

Quotable: “It’s not a done deal,” Sahd said of the financing. He said a county commissioner advised council the application process should have been done by Aug. 31, and that county ARPA funds are on a “first-come, first-served basis.”

Fireworks: Mayor David Aichele said he would like to see the borough enact an ordinance allowing the sale of fireworks since the state has amended its fireworks ordinance.

Parade update: Victor Desantis, of Millersville University, said there is an outpouring of interest in the annual parade on Oct. 22, with more than 123 entries in the two-hour spectacle. The parade logistics committee meets Oct. 12.

Other happenings: Council approved the hiring of a full-time employee on the recommendation of the public works supervisor.