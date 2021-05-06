When: Millersville Borough Council meeting, April 27.

What happened: Borough Council took a step toward creating a new comprehensive plan by voting to hire a professional planner to help with the process.

Background: Council President Carrie Smith noted the borough’s comprehensive plan — last reworked in 2012 — was an update and not a full plan.

Why it’s important: Borough Manager John Rochat said creating a full plan to guide the community’s future is recommended every 10 years, though it is not required. Rochat offered to provide all council members with information about the cost. Smith said it makes sense to start the process, as it takes 18-24 months to complete a comprehensive plan. She suggested Rochat and the borough Planning Commission work together on a request for proposal, then come back to council with the proposal before advertising it. The planner will be tasked with pursuing environmental and economic impact studies, among other things.

Quotable: “This is the time to put a plan together,” said council member Dan Ostrowski, noting the new development at routes 999 and 741.

What’s next: Smith proposed that, for now, the developer at that location not be prohibited from building the new development, as long as municipal codes are followed. She noted the community will have the opportunity to affect change in the future.

Also: Council approved a one-year extension of the borough’s biosolids management service agreement through May 1, 2022.