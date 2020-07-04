When: Council meeting, June 23.

What happened: Council members appointed one of their own to fill a vacancy on the borough Planning Commission.

Split vote: Councilwoman Lauren Hauck will serve the remainder of the vacated term expiring later this year. She prevailed, by a vote of 4-2, over three other candidates for the vacancy created by a planner moving out of the borough. Council President Carrie Smith and Dan Ostrowski voted no for Hauck, while Linda Bellile, Mary Ann Gerber, Brooke Magni and Jenna Erb voted yes.

Quotable: “I feel that my time as a landscape architect makes me uniquely qualified,” Hauck said via remote connection.

Also: Hauck said all candidates for the position were “excellent” and encouraged the three candidates to consider other opportunities to serve. With that, Borough Council immediately appointed Ken Eckert to serve in a third position as an alternate on the borough Civil Service Commission.

Field of candidates: Contenders for the vacancy were Eckert, Ian Rawhauser and Dave Sykes, and all appeared in person at the meeting, which had the highest attendance since March. Eckert described himself as a lifelong borough resident with multiple college degrees and an extensive construction background. Rawhauser, who has lived in Quaker Hills for five years, highlighted his experience with nonprofits and said the appointment to the Planning Commission would fulfill a “call to serve” as a first step in local government. Sykes, who also has lived in the borough for most of his life, with the exception of his time in the U.S. Army, touted his faithful attendance at borough council meetings.

Other happenings: Council voted to change the language in the borough’s emergency disaster declaration to extend it through July 28.