When: Millersville Borough Council meeting, Jan. 25, in person.

What happened: Borough Council voted to begin the process of promoting a police officer to the rank of sergeant as recommended by the personnel advisory committee. The promotion will take place within the police department.

Why it’s important: Borough officials said it is necessary for the borough to maintain two police sergeants, due to shift schedules.

Background: Michael Schaeffer retired in December, leaving only Sgt. Brian Tatara.

Finance officer vacancy: Council member Lynn Miller said the personnel committee received a number of applicants through Indeed for the position of finance officer. Miller said the committee hoped to start interviews within the next week. She thanked members of the police administration for helping out

Citizen concerns: Council members responded to a resident’s inquiry about the future of a vacant house on West Frederick Street. Michael Weidinger asked if the borough still owns 187 W. Frederick after purchasing it in 2016. Council President Lauren Hauck confirmed the borough still owns the property but agreed to sell it at auction.

Quotable: “I would like it to happen as soon as possible,” Hauck said. “It is on the borough manager’s list of things to do.”

Borough response: Manager John Rochat said that he is in deliberations with an auctioneer to proceed with the sale of the property this spring. There are no plans to revive the Duke Street/Frederick Street intersection project, Rochat added.

Student representatives: Keira Stigelman was sworn in as the 2022 Penn Manor High School student adviser to council. Andrew Geer was announced as the Millersville University student adviser.