When: Council meeting, June 28.

What happened: Council approved the hiring of Greg Sahd to manage Millersville Borough effective July 5. Council appointed him as borough secretary, treasurer and tax collector. Sahd replaced John Rochat who had served as interim manager for more than a year, while also holding the position of police chief.

New role: Sahd said in a telephone call he will serve as interim borough manager with an annual salary of $68,000. He will work Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in the the office and the rest of the time remotely.

Bio: Most recently, Sahd was the parish manager for St. Philip Church. Prior to that he was a manager of Columbia Borough for two years, worked in the state Department of Revenue during Gov. Tom Corbett’s administration, served as a former Lancaster County treasurer and a former court administrator, and he has decades of experience in the finance industry.

Personnel: Council approved the resignation and replacement of the part-time office clerk. Tina Sheaffer was hired to work 20 hours per week, supporting the full-time secretary.

Other happenings: Quaker Hills resident Melissa Hohman asked council to consider switching trash haulers, saying the current company is not picking up trash properly and sometimes not at all for weeks. Hohman recommended Goods Disposal, saying they “never missed a beat.” Council President Lauren Hauck responded that residents should immediately call the borough with any such trash issues. “With COVID, (the current trash company) are having a really hard time keeping employees,” Hauck said. Council members explained there is one more year in the current contract, and the borough’s policy requirement to go with the low bidder unless there is an issue. Council member Lynn Miller encouraged residents with trash concerns to attend public works committee meetings.

Virtual meetings: Hohman also inquired about the possibility of resuming “virtual meetings.” Hauck responded “it’s definitely a top priority the incoming manager will be taking up.”

Property sale: Council passed a resolution for the sale of 187 W. Frederick St. Maggie Weidinger, who serves on the finance committee, said there will be an open house before the Aug. 11 auction date. She explained that in 2016 there was a plan to “knock down the little brick bungalow” as part of a major road project, but that project never went through. The borough purchased the property which has been vacant for years.