When: Millersville Borough Council meeting, April 25.

What happened: Council adopted the borough's latest comprehensive plan following a 30-minute public hearing. The proceeding included opening remarks from Mike Weidinger, chair of the planning commission committee, and an overview from a hired planning expert.

Background: A comprehensive plan is a set of policies intended to guide development for the next 10 to 15 years. In 2021, then-council President Carrie Smith noted the borough's comprehensive plan was last reworked in 2012 as an update but not a full plan. Council took steps toward pursuing a new plan and voted to hire a professional to help with the process.

Why it's important: Charlie Schmehl, a consultant from Urban Research and Development Corp., presented a draft color-coded map depicting areas proposed for a downtown district as well as areas which limit commercial development and preserve open space. Schmehl expressed the following goals: create a town center with no strip mall; preserve historic architecture; make significant road improvements; and create a new pedestrian-friendly road and trail from Cottage Avenue to the university area for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists.

Public comments: Resident Kenneth Eckert had multiple questions for Schmehl, including whether a citizen survey was conducted. Schmehl said such a survey was conducted and was available online. He said survey respondents could be permanent residents, college students or anyone with a Millersville address. However, most survey respondents were borough residents.

Council comments: Council member Maggie Weidinger said there was “much more inclusion” in the current comprehensive plan. She commended the planning commission and other borough officials for their hard work in making the borough as good as it can be.

What's next: Council will discuss traditional neighborhood development areas at the next meeting at 7 p.m. May 23, 100 Municipal Drive, Millersville.