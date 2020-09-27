When: Millersville Borough Council meeting, Sept. 22.

What happened: Borough officials presented a key and a framed proclamation to Steven DiGuiseppe three days prior to his official retirement as Millersville University’s vice president of advancement.

Town and gown: DiGuiseppe has been a familiar public figure for almost 30 years, coordinating the interests of the university with those of the borough. Since 1991, his reports to council were always informative, reliable and delivered with pep, borough officials noted.

Leadership: Mayor David Aichele highlighted some of DiGuiseppe’s many contributions to the community, including his involvement in the Veterans Memorial, the borough’s 250th anniversary celebration and the annual parade, which traditionally took place in October.

Police matters: In his monthly report, Aichele read a prepared statement acknowledging the outcry for social justice and police reform. Aichele, a former police chief, pledged the borough’s commitment to creating a more inclusive community and representing every resident.

Budget: The finance advisory committee announced a special meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 to examine the proposed budget for 2021.

Planning: Council member Lauren Hauck reported major changes proposed for the development project along Routes 741 and 999. Hauck said the developers are looking for guidance from borough officials after recent pushback from the community.

Also: A new traffic plan is being planned for the South Duke Street project, which may eliminate the need for traffic lights at the West Frederick Street intersection and spare an existing home from demolition.