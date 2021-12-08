When: Millersville Borough Council meeting, Nov. 23.

What happened: Borough Council adopted a $4.8 million budget for 2022, which was more than $586,000 higher than the 2021 budget.

Tax hike: To balance the budget, council approved a tax increase from 5.5 mills to 5.8 mills. The tax bill for a property assessed at $100,000 would be $580.

Trash bill: Council approved an increase in trash collection fees from $60 to $65 per quarter.

Pay hike: Manager John Rochat said there was a 3% pay raise across the board for all borough employees. Rochat, whose official title is chief of police, also confirmed that the budget factors in a stipend for him to continue to serve in that role. Council members thanked Rochat and finance officer Jessie Ebersole for “keeping costs down and keeping the borough efficient.”

Other happenings: Council voted to retain Sarah Yaeger as the borough’s labor attorney, after she recently left the firm of Barley Snyder.

Police arbitration: After an executive session, it was announced that an agreement had not been reached between the borough and the police department on a new police contract. The matter will now go to arbitration this month.