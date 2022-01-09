When: Jan. 3 East Petersburg Borough Council meeting at East Petersburg Community Center.

What happened: The borough held its annual reorganization meeting Jan. 3. Debra Miller was nominated as the new borough council president; John Schick became the new vice president. Additionally, the council appointed Randy Rannels as the primary representative to the Hempfield Area Fire Services Commission board, with John Herr the alternate. The council appointed Adam Gochnauer as primary representative to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department board, with Debra Miller the alternate representative.

Police report: In the regional police department’s ongoing efforts to make information more accessible to the public, there will be a user-friendly “transparency portal” added to their website by mid-February.

Police Chief David Steffen said fireworks complaints were down significantly in 2021, with 10 logged complaints between July 3-5. In 2020, there were dozens of complaints of fireworks over a three-month span.

The department was awarded a nearly $60,000 grant to be used for innovative technology improvements, including de-escalation training.

The chief said 2021 was a “busy year” with seven fatalities in the jurisdiction. He said the tragic traffic accident that took the lives of two Mount Joy siblings last May is still being investigated and that it is a “top priority” for the department. The case is with the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office who will determine whether charges will be filed against the driver of the tractor trailer who crashed into the pickup truck at the intersection of Main Street and Graystone Road.

What’s next: The borough will hold a committee meeting at 6 p.m. Jan. 27 and a regular council meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 1 at the East Petersburg Community Center.