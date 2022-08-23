Middletown Area School District superintendent Dr. Chelton Hunter released a statement Tuesday regarding the hazing incident involving members of the football team.

Hunter said in his statement that the incident happened on Aug. 11 inside the high school's turf room during the football team's heat acclimation practice sessions.

"Cell phone video, taken by players, shows a group of students restraining two of their teammates and using a muscle therapy gun and another piece of athletic equipment to poke the buttock areas of the students who were on the ground," Hunter wrote. "The video shows players fully clothed. It did not appear that any student’s body was physically penetrated."

Hunter called the video of the incident difficult to watch and a "completely unacceptable, offensive, and highly inappropriate act."

The district received reports of hazing the next day and opened an investigation, met with students, reviewed cell phone video of the incident and contacted the Lower Swatara Township Police Department, Hunter said in his statement.

The players involved with the hazing incident have been removed from the football team pending the investigation and completion of the student discipline process, the superintendent said. Head coach Scott Acri resigned on Aug. 15 and Rob Brodish will serve as interim head coach for the rest of the season.

"The district considered multiple factors in deciding whether to continue with the football season, including the potential impact canceling the season would have on football players not involved in this incident as well as students involved in marching band and cheerleading," Hunter wrote.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and the district is cooperating with police.

"To be clear, Middletown Area School District will not tolerate hazing, is committed to investigating all reported incidents of hazing, and is actively engaged in pursuing discipline for the students responsible for violating our policies in this case," Hunter wrote. "Once all investigations are concluded, the District will be working to develop additional protocols and supports to promote a positive school climate and culture for all students."