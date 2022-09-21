Middletown’s school board voted Tuesday night to expel an eighth student in connection with the hazing incidents on the high school football team.

The board voted unanimously to approve the waiver of the expulsion hearing. Under the state's school code, students up for expulsion have the right to a formal hearing on what they're accused of before the school board makes a decision. Chelton Hunter, Middletown Area School District’s superintendent, confirmed with PennLive after the meeting that the expulsion is connected with the hazing incident.

The waiver indicates the district and student agree that hearings are unnecessary, leading to the student's expulsion. The board previously approved seven other expulsion hearing waivers.

Rashid Ibrahim, Middletown’s junior class president, criticized the district's handling of the incident during the board meeting's public comment period.

"I can say it has not been easy year for anybody at Middletown, but it not being easy is not an excuse for brash behavior and decisions," Ibrahim said. "It had been made clear that the situation has been dealt with horribly at Middletown, not only in the athletic department, but from the administration and school board as well."

The meeting in its entirety is embedded below.

The meeting was just hours after the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office announced charges against 10 students in last month's hazing incident involving the Middletown Area High School football team.

On Aug. 12, Lower Swatara Township police received a report from Middletown Area High School about a video posted on social media showing an assault on a football player during a practice on Aug. 11, according to a release from the district attorney's office.

The video shows a group of students restraining two teammates and using a muscle therapy gun and another piece of athletic equipment to poke the buttock areas of the students who were on the ground.

After more videos surfaced, the school district canceled the football season.

Police determined that on Aug. 11, three students were sexually assaulted for about 20 minutes in a turf room, according to the release. The students had been left alone in the turf room without any adult presence.

Police also learned through the monthlong investigation that three other students were sexually assaulted over the last year, one happening at a home, according to the release. All of the assaults involved the same two main perpetrators.

Police continue to investigate other allegations of assault that took place at a football camp over the summer by the same perpetrators. As many as six other students may have been assaulted but have been reluctant to cooperate with police, the release said.

The district attorney's office filed the charges through the juvenile system.