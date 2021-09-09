A Middletown man is facing charges including possessing weapons of mass destruction following an incident Wednesday that lead police to evacuate a borough street.

Joseph M. McClure, 44, who also was charged with recklessly endangering another person and risking catastrophe, is being held at Dauphin County Prison without bail.

Police did not say what, if anything, was found in McClure’s home.

North Union Street between Water and Emaus streets was closed after police responded to the 1:30 p.m. incident and ordered residents to evacuate, according to a report by PennLive. A Pennsylvania State Police explosive unit and a Reading police bomb unit responded to the scene.

Residents, who were able to stay at the Middletown Borough Hall during the incident, were able to return to their homes at 9:30 p.m.

Middletown Borough Public Safety Director William Baldwin told PennLive that charges were filed at the state level but McClure could face federal charges later.