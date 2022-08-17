Middletown Area School District leaders publicly addressed recent allegations of hazing involving their high school football team, saying disciplinary actions could be coming soon.

At a school board meeting Tuesday night, school district leaders said they could complete their investigation as early as Wednesday, according to a report by ABC27. District Superintendent Dr. Chelton Hunter said in a prepared statement that leaders are taking the allegations seriously, and that they first found out about the videos on Friday and have been working with Lower Swatara Township Police and the district attorney’s office, according to the report.

Police are investigating videos of a reported hazing incident that were shared on social media. The videos show a group of students holding down another student and forcing him to spread his legs as he cries and screams.

“This district understands that these images that were captured in the video are very concerning, to say the least. In addition, this situation is certainly not a reflection of the entire Middletown football team, nor does it represent the universal values that Middletown Area School District tries to instill in all student-athletes,” said Hunter at the meeting.

School leaders cautioned, however, that of the details of the investigation may not be released because of confidentiality.

During the meeting's public comment period, resident Casey Jones criticized the administration and board members for their response to the reported incident, reported PennLive. Jones blamed the reported hazing on “the culture” within the district.

The football team reportedly practiced Monday, despite the ongoing investigation and as dozens of parents took to social media to call for the suspension of the students involved in any hazing, reported the news agency.

Middletown is scheduled to scrimmage Northern at 10 a.m. Saturday, and the team's season opener is against Lower Dauphin High School on Aug. 26