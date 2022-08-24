The Middletown School District has canceled the high school's football season after investigators found another video showing a hazing incident that police are investigating.

Superintendent Dr. Chelton Hunter wrote in a letter to parents Wednesday that the video "demonstrates that this hazing was much more widespread, and involved many more students, than we had previously known."

In a letter sent out Tuesday, Hunter wrote that cell phone video of players shows a group of students retraining two teammates and using a muscle therapy gun and another piece of athletic equipment to poke the buttock areas of the students who were on the ground. The players were fully clothed at the time, and Hunter said it didn't appear that any student's body was physically penetrated.

"I know this decision will be met with many different opinions and emotions and will impact many students and families," Hunter wrote.

District officials have shared the new video with police and are continuing to work to finish their investigation. Students who participated in the incident face discipline in accordance with the district's student code of conduct and hazing policy, and any staff members involved will also face disciplinary action, Hunter wrote.

"The kind of hazing that occurred in our facilities with this team is reprehensible," Hunter wrote. "It simply cannot and will not be tolerated. We know we must work to address the culture of this team, educate our student body about hazing, and put programs in place to help us ensure that this kind of atmosphere is never allowed to exist in our school facilities."

The district and Athletic Director Scott Govern are working to find other opportunities for the cheerleaders and marching band, as well as alternative plans for homecoming. PennLive previously reported that