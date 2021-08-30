A Lancaster County man is among three men charged in what police said was a vandalism spree spanning three counties that damaged at least 30 vehicles.

Middletown Borough Police in Dauphin County arrested and charged Joseph O. Taylor of Elizabethtown, and Anthony Smith and Travis Burns, both of Virginia, with criminal mischief, conspiracy and possessing a criminal instrument.

Police said they responded to a call on Aug. 26 at 1 a.m. reporting three men driving a red vehicle down North Pine Street in the borough breaking car windows with a baseball bat.

At least 30 vehicles were damaged along north Pine Street east to Hoffer Street and from Main Street south to Emaus Street, police said, adding they suspect other vehicles in the area were damaged.

Middletown police said the spree included Lancaster and Lebanon counties resulting in thousands of dollars in losses.

Smith is at Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail, and Burns and Taylor are at the prison in lieu of $50,000 bail each.

Middletown Borough Police are still investigating and ask anyone to contact them with information at 717-902-0627.