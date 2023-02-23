Middletown Area High School has a new head football coach after a hazing scandal that led to the cancellation of its 2022 football season.

The Middletown Area school board named Scott Govern to the post at its Tuesday, Feb. 21, meeting, according to a school district news release.

"I'm looking to shape young men into men of character and provide our student athletes with leadership skills," Govern said at the meeting. "I look forward to taking this program in a new direction and changing our culture and still coming back to the hard-nose football that Middletown has always had."

On Aug. 12, 2022, Lower Swatara Township police received a report from Middletown Area High School about a video posted on social media showing an assault on a football player during a practice on Aug. 11, according to a release from the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office on Sept. 20, 2022.

The video shows a group of students restraining two teammates and using a muscle therapy gun and another piece of athletic equipment to poke the buttock areas of the students who were on the ground.

After more similar videos surfaced, the school district canceled the football season.

Police determined that on Aug. 11, three students were sexually assaulted for about 20 minutes in a turf room, according to the release. The students had been left alone in the turf room without any adult presence.

Police also concluded through the monthlong investigation that three other students were sexually assaulted over the preceding year, one incident happening at a home, according to the Sept. 20 release. All the alleged assaults involved the same two main perpetrators.

Police continue to investigate other allegations of assault that took place at a football camp over the summer by the same perpetrators. As many as six other students may have been assaulted but have been reluctant to cooperate with police, the release said.

The district attorney's office charged 10 students and filed the charges through the juvenile system, the Sept. 20 release stated.